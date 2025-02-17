18 countries issue joint statement on first anniversary of Navalny’s death

The statement reads as follows:
"We reiterate that the ultimate responsibility for his death lies with the Russian authorities. One year on, Russia’s dire human rights record continues to deteriorate. The Kremlin crushes peaceful dissent, maintains a climate of fear and undermines the rule of law. All to serve its own interests. As we reflect on Navalny’s enduring legacy, we continue to stand with civil society and human rights defenders working tirelessly to build a better future for Russia in the face of immense personal risk.
There are over 800 political prisoners in Russia, including many imprisoned for speaking out against the Kremlin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the brutality shown towards the Ukrainian people. The UN Special Rapporteur’s reports illustrate how many political prisoners are tortured, denied adequate medical treatment and placed in forced psychiatric detention. We are clear: the Russian authorities must uphold their international obligations and release all political prisoners."
The joint statement was signed by Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
Several dozens of people came to pay their respects to the late Navalny outside the Russian embassy in Vilnius on Sunday. They laid flowers, lit candles and placed portraits of Russia’s opposition leader Navalny, who died aged 47 in a Russian prison on 16 February 2024.
Navalny was an anti-corruption campaigner considered the main political opponent of President Vladimir Putin. With millions of followers on his LiveJournal blog, he had gained international fame for organising demonstrations, taking part in elections and fighting corruption in Russia.
In August 2020, Navalny was poisoned on his way to Siberia. He was treated in Berlin for several months before returning to Moscow in January 2021 where he was detained. He was held in harsh conditions in Penal Colony Number Three in Kharp, above the Arctic Circle, after given a sentence of 19 years in prison.
AFP news agency saw hundreds come to Navalny’s grave at Borisovsky Cemetery, leaving flowers and forming a large queue by mid-afternoon on Sunday.
Russia has still not fully explained the circumstances of his death – saying that he died during a walk in the prison yard, AFP said.