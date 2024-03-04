Younger generation on shaping their expectations for a romantic relationship: past experiences and role models are crucial

“When it comes to arguments and disagreements, we had more of them in the past. Everything was new, we didn't know how to navigate situations or react appropriately, but now that I know my boyfriend very well and I understand how he responds in certain situations, it helps us to avoid some arguments. And if we do encounter disagreements, we are better equipped to handle them,” Modesta explains.

Modesta’s relationship with her first boyfriend endures to this day. Today, the couple is counting their sixth year together, reminiscing about the past challenges with a smile. According to Modesta, all these years they spent together brought a profound learning experience.

“When we started our relationship, I was merely fifteen years old. It was my first romantic friendship, so everything felt incredibly novel at the time – I didn’t know what constitutes a normal, healthy relationship, but it was a captivating journey. I wanted to spend every moment possible with my boyfriend,” recalls the young woman.

Modesta (name changed) considers herself to be a deeply family-oriented person – a trait evident in the long-standing relationship she has cultivated with her partner.

The girl is candid – she did not anticipate a lasting and strong relationship from the romantic friendship she embarked on in her teens.

Although, as Modesta admits, the first year of their relationship was full of challenges, and they decided to take a break from their friendship. These experiences served a valuable lesson for the couple.

“Now we have learned the importance of communicating with each other to resolve some difficulties without excessive anger. Also, it is crucial to realize that differing opinions are normal in certain situations. We all have our own perspectives and approaches. When I finally learned this, dealing with problems became much easier,” she said.

She acknowledges that she also learns from the examples she observes in her surroundings.