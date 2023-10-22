What’s behind Generation Z’s psychological problems: parents’ good intentions may backfire

“Young people are completely lost inside. They still do need that security from parents, but at the same time the desire to see what the world has to offer is very strong. It is more than normal for young people to fail at finding the meaning of life. Not everyone knows from the kindergarten what they want to be when they grow up, so such self-exploration can also be very challenging for parents, because they do worry for their child. They genuinely want their kid to succeed,” Buinickaitė says.

According to the psychologist, adolescence is period of life dedicated to perfectionism. But it is worth taking into consideration that is not easy combining perfectionism and the desire to experiment.

“The environment still treats them as children, but somehow expects them to behave like adults. Adolescence is for of self-exploration, experimenting, tasting and testing life. And those experiments and tests, self-searches are not necessarily understandable to older people,” she says.

Nowadays, young people are often heard complaining for being unappreciated, unwanted, and simply lost in the search for meaning of life. According to the psychologist, such emotions and experiences are especially characteristic of adolescence, when the young person is stuck in between of childhood and adulthood.

Today, it is also noticeable that young people tend “eating themselves up” for variety of reasons: appearance, inability to adapt to the environment or other issues. When asked, why young people encounter such problems, Buinickaitė has suggested taking a better look at the process how the young generation is transforming, what are the phases.

“Young people themselves, not only surrounding environment where they develop, are responsible for how they feel, but I always say that one of the most important traits of a strong and resilient person is the understanding that I am the one who is in control of my life, and various challenges are an inseparable part of life. Therefore, the environment that nurtures them is full of technology and social networks; parents who are overprotective do shape them, it is important, but only young people themselves are capable of changing that environment or resist its influence,” says Buinickaitė.

However, according to the psychologist, only young people themselves through their own experiences are able to understand what they want to be, what they like and what interest them the most.

“During the period of adolescence worrying about one’s appearance is completely normal, because young people try to fit the surrounding environment, they want to be accepted. Also, during these years, the feeling of shame is particularly strong, it also stands for the need to be socially accepted. It’s natural because teenagers are self-exploring, they try to separate themselves as individuals from home and parents. And this process is surrounded by insecurity, thus teenagers are desperate to be accepted by others,” she says.

“From parents who were overprotective of their children and did not let them to try, experience and make mistakes, to figure out relationships with other people on their own, to social networks that make young people addictive to their smartphones and computers, thereby preventing them from gaining competencies necessary for maturity – social skills, problem solving skills and critical thinking,” explained the psychologist.

“Today, our young generation matures more slowly. What does this mean? If 20-15 years ago, the brain had been fully developed by the age of 21-23, today the last parts of it finish its development only at 28. This means that adolescence has been prolonged,” she says.

But comparing oneself with others greatly contributes to a distorted self-view, and the previously mentioned social networks play great part in this.

“Social media is a platform to demonstrate how great my life is, how beautiful my new clothes are, what a fun vacation I am having, how great my new job is and so on. All this makes us feel inferior, not good enough. Therefore, it brings incredible sadness,” psychologist elaborates.

Sensitivity of Generation Z

Modern society often emphasizes the sensitivity of Generation Z and derogatory refers to them as snowflakes. It is worth mentioning, that not only the peculiarities of upbringing or certain societal changes have contributed to the formation of such norms, there are many other things, thus, according to the psychologist, the sensitivity of Generation Z can be viewed from several perspectives.

