Universities are facing major challenges: students have found a new way to cheat

Another student, Vilte (name changed, real name known to DELFI), claimed that she hadn’t heard about students who got caught using ChatGPT.

Goda managed to keep her AI assistant a secret from lecturers, but not every student is so lucky. “Even if as much as 60% of the paper is written by ChatGPT, you still paraphrase, change, and add something, so it’s not considered plagiarism, but a friend of mine did not make any alterations to the AI’s version and got caught,” she said.

“ChatGPT made summarising quicker and simpler, for example, when writing introductory paragraphs or conclusions,” Goda said and added that she had realized right from the start that ChatGPT would not do everything for her. “I used it mostly for topic and subtopic suggestions and similar tasks.”

Goda (name changed, real name known to DELFI), who has recently graduated from university, said that she had used ChatGPT during her studies. According to her, the AI was really useful when writing papers on topics extensively covered online and not requiring a lot of specific theoretical knowledge.

“I think most of them aren’t that stupid to send their lecturers just a translated text. When using ChatGPT, you still have to paraphrase sentences, improve and edit the text to get your message across. Thus, even if AI tools are being used, usually you can make it work and avoid problems related to plagiarism,” she explained.





Vilte added that she had used ChatGPT to improve her paper: “Even though the AI did provide good suggestions, I had to reject some and alter others to better suit my needs. All in all, it was only a utility tool.”

Wasn’t too popular in Lithuania at the time

According to Vilte, she was introduced to ChatGPT by her fellow students. “I decided to give it a try because I knew that other students had been using ChatGPT and that it helped writing papers, provided ideas, and “put you on the right track”. I don’t use it often, though. It is more of a last-resort thing than a robot that does everything for you.”

Goda, too, has been influenced by friends.