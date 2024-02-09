This generation is the future of Lithuania, but the degree of its political engagement brings disappointment

The young woman finds it hard to explain why she is so indifferent to the political processes that take place in her native country.

"I dare say that today my interest in politics is much more active than it used to be, however, I don’t think that it is enough. I am only drawn to subjects that are directly related to my current life or that I find interesting. The rest of the political landscape often seems like an endless competition and meaningless drama between various political parties," said Samanta (name changed).

In Lithuania, there are quite a number of organizations successfully attracting youngsters with common goals. There also are activists who bravely state their opinions, participate in discussions with politicians, and try to draw their attention toward the urgent problems that currently alarm the native youth. However, political engagement among young people seems to be the exception rather than the rule. In fact, most representatives of the young generation tend to be very far away from any political processes and they acknowledge this as a fact.

No point or showing interest and no hope of being heard

Samanta assumes that this could be the reason why young people refrain from making their positions heard.

"As I've mentioned earlier, I'm only interested in topics that for some reason catch my eye. However, when I observe the stance taken by Lithuania on issues such as LGBTQ+ community rights, which are of great concern to today's youth who advocate for tolerance and diversity, I begin to question if the views and opinions of young people are actually valued," said Samanta.

She admitted often having doubts about whether the voice of young people actually matters.

"I'm not sure where this indifference stems from. Political issues are certainly the prevailing topic of discussion in my family, but I tend to avoid those conversations. Maybe I do it on purpose because I don't have the knowledge or arguments to support any particular side. My parents always stress the importance of staying informed about what's happening in our country and the world, and I agree with them. However, sometimes I just can't see the point in constantly focusing on it all," said Samanta.

When asked what could change her attitude toward political engagement, the young woman said she would be inspired by positive examples and civic initiatives from young people.

"I understand that both in personal life and on a global scale one should not wait but act when certain change is needed. However, I struggle to find the motivation to take action unless it's related to elections and the responsibility to vote for a particular candidate," explained Samanta.

Samanta agrees that being afraid to speak up and showing political apathy is not a wise solution as in the end such an attitude can backfire on those who hold it.

"Sometimes, it seems that whenever young people speak up about issues that are important to them and demand action, they become victims of their initiative. The general public is quick to criticize us for not knowing what we want, thinking only of our rights but forgetting about our responsibilities. I think that every young individual has heard harsh and bitter comments that do not foster motivation but add to the fear of speaking up," said Samanta.

"When thinking of school years, I don't remember any significant emphasis on encouraging young people's interest or involvement in political processes. If this had been a priority, I might have developed different habits, aspirations, or goals. However, I don't think it's fair to solely blame the school for this. The truth is, I simply wasn't interested in politics at the time. Instead, I was involved in activities that I found enjoyable and worthwhile," said Samanta.

When analyzing the causes that determined her political indifference Samanta thinks it worthwhile looking back on her experience during her school years.

"I truly admire those young people who actively engage in civic life, raise significant issues, initiate discussions, and confidently express their opinions. I see them as strong and outstanding individuals because, in general, most young people tend to be passive and wait for someone else to take the lead. Although such an approach may seem the easiest, it hardly is a better way," said Samanta.

Prefer to focus on other activities

A similar account of her involvement in politics provided one more young woman. Krisitna (name changed) acknowledged that she practically never thinks about political issues or talks about them with others.

"I'm not interested in politics at all. I just don't have such a habit. Occasionally, I come across news related to politics online or hear it on TV or radio, but it doesn't play a significant role in my life at the moment," said Kristina.

However, like Simona, she admitted that such an attitude is not something that she is proud of.

"I don't think that my current attitude is praiseworthy, as I am fully aware that the decisions I make today have an impact on my future. Perhaps someday I will come to the realization that I cannot simply stand by and watch as events unfold around me," said Kristina.

According to Kristina, her main focus lies on other things that now appear to be important.