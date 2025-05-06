The EPO celebrates 10 visionaries of the inaugural standalone Young Inventors Prize

Empowering tomorrow’s innovators
The Young Inventors Prize celebrates individuals and teams aged 30 and under for their groundbreaking innovations addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Today, ten winners, known as Tomorrow Shapers, are announced. Selected from over 450 candidates, these innovators have been recognised for their contributions to tackling pressing global challenges.
The 2025 ceremony: a celebration of innovation
The 2025 tomorrow shapers will gather in Reykjavik, Iceland, on 18 June. During the ceremony, three initiatives will receive special prizes:
World Builders: Recognising innovators working towards a sustainable future by ensuring access to essential resources like water, energy, and sustainable infrastructure. Their work promotes circular economy solutions that drive prosperity while reducing environmental impact (SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 17).
Community Healers: Celebrating individuals or teams providing solutions for food security, education, healthcare, and fair working conditions. Their work ensures equal opportunities and fights discrimination (SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 16, 17).
Nature Guardians: Dedicated to initiatives protecting ecosystems and biodiversity, addressing climate change, ocean health, and wildlife conservation. This work aims to prevent environmental damage and restore natural balance (SDGs 13, 14, 15, 17).
Awards and recognition
Each finalist will receive EUR 5,000, while the three special prize winners will be awarded an additional EUR 15,000. The people’s choice winner, selected through an online public vote, will receive an extra EUR 5,000. The ceremony will be livestreamed from Iceland on 18 June 2025, allowing a global audience to join in celebrating these young innovators.
For more information about the Young Inventors Prize and the 2025 finalists, please visit this page.