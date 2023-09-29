Student shares what it’s like to live in a big city: a lot of long and hard work

Changes are welcome, but priorities remain the same

According to Austeja (name changed, real name known to DELFI), stuff keeps breaking in the flat that she has been renting with a friend for a couple of years now. Its condition is anything but good, compared to the flats that her friends live in and pay the same rent. Austeja said that although various failures and other technical problems truly were maddening, the worst thing was the fact that not even the smallest expectations had been met. For example, initially the owner of the flat had promised small utility bills, but eventually that turned out to be a lie.

“Sometimes we pay bills accrued for several months, because we have agreed that the owner pays everything and sends us the total amount later. Usually, he wants to receive the money within several days, and this flat’s utilities are really expensive, so we, as students, sometimes have to sacrifice something to cover the bills, especially during the cold season,” she said.