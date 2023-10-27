Student benefits you may not know about: from public transport discounts to cheaper meals at favourite restaurants

“When the student provides the aforementioned data, and we get the information regarding their studies from the Student Registry, the student pays EUR 8–20, depending on the type (cycle) of studies. Normally, the manufacturing process takes 4–15 days, and the brand new LSIC can be collected at our offices or delivered by a courier for an additional fee,” Gutauskas explained.

According to Gutauskas, when all the required information has been entered into the LSIC database, the student pays for the LSIC and simply waits for it to be made.

“You only need to provide the main data – name, surname, and personal number and upload a photo – because we get all the information about the student’s studies from the Student Registry,” he said.

The Lithuanian Student Identity Card (LSIC) is simply a must for every student in Lithuania. It gives various discounts and benefits that are really useful in this period of life. According to Mantas Gutauskas , member of the Lithuanian National Union of Students and LSIC membership representative, the LSIC is very simple to obtain – just register on the website www.lsp.lt.

Discounts and benefits are aplenty

Gutauskas adds that students usually obtain the LSIC for public transport discounts and simply forget about the other available benefits, which is a mistake because the usefulness of the LSIC does not end with public transport discounts.

“We have a lot of partners that offer discounts on their services or goods with the LSIC, and the number of partners is constantly growing. We inform students about discounts and special offers via email, text messages, and posts on the LSIC social media,” he said and indicated that all the discounts and benefits were listed on the LSIC website.





“We also have discounts at supermarkets, theatres, entertainment parks, museums, etc. As I have already mentioned, the number of partners is constantly growing, and we are doing our best to find more,” Gutauskas claimed.

Sure, the LSIC is not compulsory for every student, but it is the only official document proving the student’s status; therefore, it is of great importance.