Stress Darkens the Joy of Summer? Experts Share Tips on How to Get Rid of It

„Lack of time is one of the main sources of stress. Therefore, when it comes to deadlines and exams, make a commitment to yourself and temporarily set aside all non-priority matters. Make a study plan, break the material down into smaller chunks, and set specific timeline for studying and resting. This will help you avoid last-minute panic and ensure you have enough time to revise all the material,“ Sabaitė advises and emphasises the importance of quality rest.

According to Janina Sabaitė, a cognitive behavioural therapy consultant and stress management and mindfulness trainer at „Anima Psichologija“, the exam session often becomes a real challenge and a test of psychological resilience due to intensive studying process, responsibilities, and the pressure to perform the best way possible. While any stress management techniques are available, there are many methods how to feel better. The expert emphasises that the most crucial aspect is taking responsibility for your own well-being.

„In addition, your daily schedule should include short workouts or walks as they help to relax your body and mind. It has been observed that breaks, like sleep, enhance memory function,“ Sabaitė says.

Sabaitė also highlights the importance of nutrition and physical activity. Even during the most stressful periods, it is highly advisable choosing nutritious food and avoiding processed products and sugar.

„Sleep is crucial for our mind and body to recover. Try going to bed and getting up at the same time every day, try avoiding sleepless nights dedicated for studying. Quality sleep improves memory, concentration, and overall mood. If you do not get enough sleep, your memory function risks failing during exams,“ she explains.

„I remember studying the night before an exam for my bachelor degree. I hardly slept that night, and in the morning, I drank four expressos. As the lecturer started handing out the exam material, I began sweating, my heart felt like it was about to jump out of my chest. I realised that all this tension was due to overwork, exacerbated by the caffeine I had consumed. That was the moment when I understood that I couldn’t control my stress levels,“ Poderis shares his experience of mistakes made.

Karolis Poderis, a medical psychologist at „Anima Psichologija“, also emphasises the importance of one’s good physical condition. According to the specialist, our physical well-being strongly influences our stress management skills.

According to experts, it is worth trying various relaxation techniques. According to Sabaitė, some of the most effective methods include deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation. Poderis shares the same opinion.

„Before the competition, they rest or exercise only minimally in order to perform at their best. Imagine a marathon runner who trains the day or night before the marathon and then competes without rest and with sore muscles. Achieving the best results would be impossible. The same applies to exams – you cannot expect to get the highest grade if you have a headache of haven’t slept,“ the psychologist notes.

When it comes to maintaining the good physical condition, some lessons could be learned from professional athletes.

„Inhale through the nose for four seconds, hold the breath for seven seconds, and then slowly exhale through the mouth for eight seconds,“ Poderis instructs.

The 4x4x4x4 breathing technique is not the only one that could help, according to the psychologist. Another one is called the 4-7-8 method.

„Deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, sending a message of calmness, which at the same time counteracts the fight-or-flight response of the sympathetic nervous system, triggered during stress or anxiety. One of the most popular breathing techniques is 4x4x4x4 method: you inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, and then repeat,“ he explains.

„Remember that it is okay to ask for help or simply talk to a friend, family member, or teacher about your feelings and worries. Social support is also a source of strength, it helps relieve stress and improves your mood,“ the cognitive behavioural therapy consultant and stress management and mindfulness trainer points out, adding that it also helps maintaining positive thinking, which is crucial for a stable emotional state.

According to Sabaitė, various relaxation techniques help to calm the mind, relieve physical tension, and improve emotional state, which is undoubtedly very important and significant during stressful times.

„Breathe in deeply through the nose, making sure that the abdomen rises more than the chest, and then exhale slowly through the mouth,“ Poderis explains.

The first category includes physical symptoms. These can encompass frequent and intense headaches, sleep problems, and digestive issues, such as stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea, or even constipation. It is also worth paying attention to your heartbeat, as heart palpitations can be a symptom of anxiety.

As Sabaitė points out, while stress cannot be entirely avoided and can even be beneficial, as it helps us focus on our goals, yet it is of crucial importance to recognise when stress becomes harmful. The specialist identifies four categories of signs indicating excessive stress and tension.

„In times of stress, positive thinking can help reduce anxiety and sustain motivation. Write down your achievements, even the small ones, and focus on what you’ve already learned, not just what is left to do. Self-encouragement and optimism are essential for good mood and boosting self-confidence,“ she stresses.

Cognitive symptoms – they are the fourth group of symptoms – can also be warning signs. Sabaitė mentions difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and even persistent negative thoughts. All of these can indicate that stress and tension are becoming unmanageable.

One should also not overlook certain behavioural changes (they form the third category), such as social isolation and urge to avoid people, changes in appetite such as excessive eating or complete loss of appetite, and even susceptibility to psychotropic substances like alcohol, drugs, and smoking.

According to Sabaitė, the second category of symptoms are emotional ones. Persistent anxiety, constant worry, prolonged sadness, feeling of hopelessness, or a loss of interest in activities that used to bring joy can even lead to depression. It is also advisable not to ignore mood swings, as increased irritability or frequent mood changes can signal threats to emotional health.

The expert warns that ignored emotional difficulties can develop into serious psychological problems, as prolonged and unhealthy stress can have a wide range of negative consequences for both mental and physical well-being.

„If you recognise one or more of these symptoms, managing stress is essential. It is high time to look after your health. Do not hesitate seeking professional help – consult a psychologist, psychotherapist, or family doctor. Use relaxation techniques – try meditation, deep breathing, yoga or other instrument for reducing tension. Engage in your favourite activities – find time for hobbies that bring you pleasure and help you escape from stress. Talk to your loved ones, share your feelings with friends or family for emotional support,“ advises Sabaitė.

When and Where to Seek Help?

According to psychologist Poderis, in the face of changes related to one’s emotional state, the first thing to do is to identify the underlying causes.

„Well, for example, if you have been feeling sad and depressed for a prolonged time, you need to ask yourself what events or circumstances have contributed to these changes. If it feels like it’s been a while since you felt good, then you should seek professional help,“ he advises.

In addition, according to Poderis, it is worth assessing the intensity or strength of your emotions, as this can guide where and what kind of help to seek.