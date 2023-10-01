Small ritual – huge benefits: helps relax, releases stress and negative thoughts

Even though many may think that yoga is just another form of physical activity, Butinaviciute suggests looking for a deeper meaning.

“Sometimes you feel tired and fatigued, but right after a yoga class you are refreshed. The body is moving, but the thoughts relax, and eventually the body relaxes, too, after meditating, and stress and negative thoughts are released,” she shared.

According to Butinaviciute, even though yoga has numerous benefits, for her the most important one is relaxation .

“When I was a kid, I had a nanny who used to listen to the On Namah Shivaya mantra when cooking or cleaning. I keep catching myself humming the melody to this day. She was the one who got me into yoga, and I attended my first class at the age of 12. I had been attending different yoga classes since that time and two years ago I completed international yoga teachers’ courses and became a certified teacher,” she said.

Yoga is not just physical activity. As Butinaviciute puts it, her yoga journey began rather early, but now it has morphed into teaching others and not just looking for personal gain.

The effect of yoga on self-awareness and emotional state is undoubtedly huge. Butinaviciute agrees with such an assessment.

“Yoga should be understood not just as physical activity, but also as meditation, breathing control (pranayama), ethical behaviour and spirituality, having the goal of integrating your physical, mental, and spiritual elements. I think that consistent yoga practice helps to achieve a state of harmony and balance which may improve self-awareness. Yoga helps connect the body, mind, and spirit, leading to a deeper understanding. That’s why I believe that yoga is a great way to get to know yourself and your soul better,” she continued.



But she also added that people should not neglect the importance of physical activity; therefore, yoga is one of those practices which encompass miscellaneous benefits to the human body.

“Physical activity may promote the release of endorphins, the so-called happiness hormones, which may improve the mood and decrease stress. Also yoga prompts people to pay attention to and identify their body’s signals. This may help people become more conscious towards their emotional states because they learn to understand how their emotional states affect their body,” she noted.

Even though Butinaviciute admits that there’s no single miraculous treatment for all ailments, yoga may help lower the risk of developing a mental disorder. “Getting to know yourself via various practises really helps. Yoga allows you to understand your body better, teaches how to calm your thoughts, and feel yourself. All this may help alleviate anxiety and facilitate psychological recovery,” she said.