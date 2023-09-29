Psychotherapist explained why after browsing on your phone you lack motivation and energy to do anything

Browsing the internet is one of the ways to get dopamine, but probably few would say that this activity brings a lot of joy. Why is that?

“Research has shown that it’s free dopamine, released for basically no effort. We get a dopamine hit by simply looking at the phone screen and doing nothing,” Jakucionis said.

Since little to no effort is required for browsing the web, the dopamine does not feel all that great. It should be noted that the newsfeed is basically never-ending, there’s always something new to read. That’s why it is so easy to just keep browsing.

“Let me scroll down, I’ll find something new there. And this novelty of information is precisely what causes the release of dopamine,” he continued. “When we put the phone down after a lengthy browsing session, something interesting happens: there’s no dopamine trigger anymore, now we need to get on with our life.”