Places in Lithuania enjoyed by local holidaymakers for outdoor activities, serene landscapes, and Western lifestyle options

If you believe that Lithuania is a boring vacation destination, think again. The tourism expert says that some of the most popular resorts in Lithuania boast a plethora of distinctive experiences and entertainment options for visitors, while also fostering a strong connection to their homeland.

According to Sutkaitytė, the travel trends and holiday preferences of Lithuanians can hardly be treated as astonishing: most adore spending time in nature and enjoy the pleasures that it gives.

“Lithuanians are most attracted to visiting beautiful natural spots and relaxing in nature, particularly near bodies of water like rivers, lakes, or the sea. Therefore, it is absolutely no surprise, that the Klaipėda region remains the most popular holiday destination among locals and Palanga maintains the status of the main country’s resort, where Lithuanians willingly spend their longest annual holidays,” says Sutkaitytė.

