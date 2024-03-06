People are sharing their thoughts on love and their expectations from romantic relationships: love is a force that drives us forward, they say

Thoughts about love and its meaning
The journalists at My Impact conducted a survey to find out whether people celebrate Valentine's Day and, if so, what they do on the occasion. Some say they don't consider this celebration as important, and the reasons are rather different.
"I think this day is a day of warmth and affection. If I were in a relationship, I would definitely celebrate Valentine's Day," a young woman said.
She also shared what role love, as an emotion, plays in her life.
"This is something that may add to the feeling of completeness. It also gives plenty of additional energy," she said.
Another woman noted that Valentine's Day has transformed into a celebration where the greatest emphasis is put on things that are not supposed to be most valuable.
"I think it has become too commercialized. I and my partner celebrate Valentine's Day, however, for us it is not something pompous," she said.
"I believe that love should be based on sincerity. One should be truthful with oneself and honestly communicate one's feelings to another person. If two individuals share common values, it could be that they love each other," a woman explained.
Another woman has affirmed that honesty is the most crucial aspect of any relationship.
"Only sincere relationships can save from loneliness and various issues related to psychological health. In general, love is about getting cozy with someone, and being open about one's feelings," she stated.
Love is everywhere
Love is a thrilling emotion that captures our hearts and souls. According to one respondent, love should be regarded as one of the most significant experiences.
"The feelings of affection should be extremely pure and sublime," he said.
He believes that love can be found everywhere, although most people are unable to perceive or notice it.
"I think that love is present all around us, but our perception can sometimes be limited. Love should be the central engine of human life. However, people often fail to perceive it due to their selfishness or unrealistic expectations. Nevertheless, love is a force that drives us forward," he said.
When asked what helps maintain harmonious and happy relationships, respondents mentioned a few truly important values.
"Freedom," said one of them.
"Honesty and sincerity," noted the second.
"Openness and truthfulness," added the third.
Feelings often come into our lives unexpectedly, but they can have a significant impact on our emotional and psychological well-being. It's crucial to understand that love begins with caring for and paying attention to ourselves. Only by accepting and loving ourselves can we share that love with others.