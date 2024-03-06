People are sharing their thoughts on love and their expectations from romantic relationships: love is a force that drives us forward, they say

"I think it has become too commercialized. I and my partner celebrate Valentine's Day, however, for us it is not something pompous," she said.

Another woman noted that Valentine's Day has transformed into a celebration where the greatest emphasis is put on things that are not supposed to be most valuable.

"This is something that may add to the feeling of completeness. It also gives plenty of additional energy," she said.

She also shared what role love, as an emotion, plays in her life.

"I think this day is a day of warmth and affection. If I were in a relationship, I would definitely celebrate Valentine's Day," a young woman said.

The journalists at My Impact conducted a survey to find out whether people celebrate Valentine's Day and, if so, what they do on the occasion. Some say they don't consider this celebration as important, and the reasons are rather different.

"I believe that love should be based on sincerity. One should be truthful with oneself and honestly communicate one's feelings to another person. If two individuals share common values, it could be that they love each other," a woman explained.

Another woman has affirmed that honesty is the most crucial aspect of any relationship.

"Only sincere relationships can save from loneliness and various issues related to psychological health. In general, love is about getting cozy with someone, and being open about one's feelings," she stated.

Love is everywhere

Love is a thrilling emotion that captures our hearts and souls. According to one respondent, love should be regarded as one of the most significant experiences.

"The feelings of affection should be extremely pure and sublime," he said.

He believes that love can be found everywhere, although most people are unable to perceive or notice it.