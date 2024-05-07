One of the most popular pastime activities can become a serious addiction: young people are the most vulnerable

The impact of computer games on emotional well-being
As the computer games industry continues to expand, discussions surrounding the impact of computer games on people’s emotional health are gaining momentum. Psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė points out that the video games may have the very diverse effects.
„Computer games are inherently fun – they are games, and games are typically associated with positive emotions. If any negative emotions arise during gameplay, we simply cease playing. However, real life is not like that: we have to proceed with work, studies, other obligations, even if it is unpleasant, because these endeavours demand results. And it doesn’t matter we enjoy the process or not. When we decide to play video game, this is a matter of free will. If experience becomes unpleasant, young people would probably just stop playing,“ she explains.
Additionally, she mentions another interesting detail.
„Computer games can empower young people: there are so many tasks to complete, so many levels to go through! With each achievement, the sense of personal empowerment increases, fulfilling one of our basic needs. In reality, young people may not have the right circumstances or opportunities to experience this,“ explained Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
According to the psychologist, computer games are designed to evoke as many good emotions as possible.
„They satisfy curiosity (games allow you to explore new worlds – whether real or created by authors), foster creativity (where else can young people create their own realms?), and enhance development of certain skills (quick reaction, attentiveness, cooperation, planning),“ she said.
By playing computer games, young people are also fulfilling another basic need.
„Nowadays, computer games are frequently played in teams, thus satisfying the need for communication. It was particularly important during the quarantine period and remains relevant now, as young people are dispersed at home without many options to meet their friends,“ noted psychologist.
All these benefits lead to misconception that computer games only offer the best and most varied opportunities for young people, but there is always another side to the coin.
„Just like in every activity, playing video games can be a challenge when you fail in it, when the game does not live up to expectations, when you do not get along with your friends. Additionally, excessive involvement in computer games (and they are certainly designed to engage) can disrupt other vital aspects of real life: relationships, education or health,“ cautioned the psychologist.
According to specialist, video games is one out of many manifestations of problematic Internet use, which can lead to a decline in the quality of life, sometimes requiring specialist intervention.
„However, we have to bear in mind that various negative emotions can also arise from real life setbacks or excessive involvement in other activities (such as books or TV series), thus it would be misleading to solely attribute them to computer games,“ Skerytė-Kazlauskienė pointed out.
Computer games and aggression – what’s the connection?
In recent years, computer games have been blamed for allegedly encouraging aggression and violent behaviour. As psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė highlighted, children tend to imitate behaviours they witness, including those depicted on screens.
„If computer games feature violence, they may convey the idea that killing and harming others is allowed,“ she said. However, when it comes to games potentially linked to aggression or uncontrollable anger, a few factors are worth consideration.
„Much depends on whether we are talking about children under 12, whose world often involve magic, fairy tales and maybe computer games, or older children who are really good at distinguishing reality and virtual realms. Yet, this thought often arises when you try to detach young individuals from their screens – usually they react with anger and aggression. However, don’t we ourselves react similarly when someone tries to interrupt an activity that we are fully engaged in and enjoying?“ asked psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė and shared some well-known data.
„A comprehensive 2020 meta-analysis of the results of numerous studies found no conclusive link between computer games and aggression, even with violent games. However, isolated studies suggest otherwise. It is important to pay attention to how the research was conducted,“ added Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
In order to prevent a young individual’s emotions from translating from the screen to reality, parents should pay attention to certain things.
„It’s vital to consider the target audience of a particular video game, is it appropriate for specific age groups. As computer games are a commercial product, they have to comply with relevant regulations, meaning they should not overtly promote violence,“ emphasized the psychologist.
Furthermore, according to the specialist, computer games should not dominate a young individual’s life.
„For children under 12, computer games should occupy a very small part of life, while older children should engage in them in moderation alongside school, socializing, extracurricular activities, sports and real-world experiences. If young people choose to play only violent computer games, such choice could indicate troubled their inner state and may serve as a red flag that they need assistance,“ she noted.
According to Skerytė-Kazlauskienė, the same is true for excessive violence – it is important to seek help.
„If parents or the young individual themself notice an increase in aggression, it is advisable to seek assistance. It may be related to unmet needs, unresolved traumas, failures that may be too difficult for the young individual to cope with. Young people who are prone to aggression may also choose more violent games as a means to alleviate negative emotions, but they may also reinforce them,“ she concluded.
Video game addiction – a real threat
The saying „too much of anything is bad“ is well-known, yet many don’t even give a thought about the fact that the same rule applies to computer games. As psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė has pointed out, addiction to computer games poses a genuine threat, often stemming from underlying issues.
„Video game addiction typically emerges from problematic consumption, where there is not yet an addiction but excessive gaming and screen time negatively impact an individual’s life, there is no time for other activities, and relationships with other people do suffer,“ the specialist explained.
Addiction is an even more severe condition when a person can no longer function without computer games, the psychologist said.
„In colloquial terms, we are very quick to label someone as having an addiction, yet young people may go to summer camps and easily survive a week without computer games. This is because real life experiences, friends, adventures, plays, surpass the allure of gaming,“ said Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
According to the expert, young people perceive computer games aa a supplement to life, not life itself, although in gaming they search for fun, adventure and variety of experiences or challenges missing in reality.
„This leads us to the primary prevention of problematic use of computer games – living a fulfilling, enriching life. People who face difficulties, who seek temporary escapism, who lost their sense of self, who lack close friendship are more susceptible to gaming,“ cautioned psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
Sharing some essential advice
In order to keep computer games a recreational activity rather than an emotional burden, it is important to adhere to certain life rules. However, it is not only up to the young people themselves to think about these rules, as they often underestimate the consequences of their actions, their parents also have to share responsibility and play a certain role.
„The first rule is that children must first learn to thrive, socialize and play in real life. That is why it is so important to safeguard children under 3 from screen indulgences, and limit exposure before the age of 12. Modern technologies are complex and children’s world is simple. It has to stay this way, even in the age of technology, because it is important for children’s development,“ said psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
According to the specialist, children aged 3-7 should spend most of their time with their relatives, engaging in outdoor activities, socialising with peers, and screens should only be a minor and unimportant addition to their lives, offering variety.
„While primary school children may easily fall form computer games, they readily engage in physical activities when can. Thus, it’s important to make sure they are challenged in real life, engaged in physical activities, and that their screen time is limited,“ said the psychologist.
She also shared some rules to follow when talking to slightly older young individuals about moderate screen time.
„With older children and young people, I recommend avoiding explicit screen time limits, but engaging in discussions about priorities and reasonable screen time. Mutual understanding may help avoid hostility, fosters a sense of control, which is often provided by computer games yet occasionally undermined by parental restrictions,“ Skerytė-Kazlauskienė pointed out.
She also suggests paying attention to the reasons why screen time become so significant in a young individual’s life. Perhaps computer games are preferred over homework or time with friends.
„Then it’s worth making sure that these activities, or the time spent on them, don’t vanish from young people’s lives. For instance, if it’s time with friends, playing computer games online when physical meetings are not feasible ensures nothing is lost. The most important thing is that children feel seen, heard, and valued in the family, that their needs are met, that they feel safe, loved, and assured of parental assistance and support if needed,“ said Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.
With a strong family relationship and mutual respect, computer games can enrich life rather than undermine it, the psychologist said.
„If a young person or a family is struggling, computer games can become a means of escape, even if temporarily. However, they should assist children in coping with problems, rather than attributing blame solely to computer games. By engaging with our children and discussing important things, we can find solutions and offer support. Sometimes, all we have to do is to look at what the young person is playing and join them,“ suggested M. Skerytė-Kazlauskienė.