One of the most popular pastime activities can become a serious addiction: young people are the most vulnerable

The impact of computer games on emotional well-being

As the computer games industry continues to expand, discussions surrounding the impact of computer games on people’s emotional health are gaining momentum. Psychologist Skerytė-Kazlauskienė points out that the video games may have the very diverse effects.

„Computer games are inherently fun – they are games, and games are typically associated with positive emotions. If any negative emotions arise during gameplay, we simply cease playing. However, real life is not like that: we have to proceed with work, studies, other obligations, even if it is unpleasant, because these endeavours demand results. And it doesn’t matter we enjoy the process or not. When we decide to play video game, this is a matter of free will. If experience becomes unpleasant, young people would probably just stop playing,“ she explains.