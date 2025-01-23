Lithuanian scientists developed an effective system for rehabilitation after injuries

"This will not only speed up patients’ rehabilitation but also provide personalised solutions (from injury treatment to prevention) for a wide range of patients. Our goal is to develop and market a simple and affordable product that adaptively adjusts training processes to specific limb injuries," says Aurelijus Domeika, a researcher at KTU’s Institute of Mechatronics and head of the Daigas Lab.

The system allows patients’ rehabilitation progress to be monitored in real-time and fitness programmes to be tailored according to their specific needs and physical condition.

In response to the need for innovation, researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU), Lithuania, and Inosport are developing an advanced adaptive rehabilitation system to improve the efficiency of rehabilitation and training processes.

He says that the laboratory measures the biomechanical parameters of athletes, while advanced technologies ensure early diagnosis and effective prevention of injuries.

"Our first goal is to develop and investigate new products that promote progress in health. The second is to carry out comprehensive biomechanical research to accurately assess athletes’ physical fitness, prevent injuries, optimise training processes and improve rehabilitation methods," says Domeika.

Daigas Lab is one of the twelve thematic laboratories operating in the university interdisciplinary prototyping laboratory centre M-Lab. The laboratory’s scope of research and services includes ergonomic, biomechanical, and physiological research, as well as the design and development of health promotion products.

The lab conducts research to develop innovations in sports, health and rehabilitation. It also evaluates the impact of these innovations on consumers.

However, he points out that the laboratory is not only open to athletes of all levels, from amateurs to Olympians but also to scientists, medical professionals and companies seeking to develop and test new technologies.

"We are glad that by cooperating with the athletes’ coaches and performing regular tests, we can contribute to better training, which helps athletes to achieve maximum results and reduce the risk of injuries," says the scientist.

The Daigas Lab is unique in that it tests high-performance athletes, and national Olympians, representing both individual and team sports, providing a unique opportunity to observe and improve their performance in various sports.

In addition, the recorded force, speed and range of motion parameters allow training processes and long-term trends to be monitored. The data collected is recorded and stored, and personalised recommendations are provided to patients.

"With this system, users can safely restore limb strength and range of motion. It regulates force and speed at different angles of movement, adapting to the individual user’s needs," he explains.

Domeika says that the laboratory is currently developing a new adaptive rehabilitation system that allows the personalisation of training and rehabilitation processes, tailoring them to the individual needs of athletes and patients, based on real-time biomechanical data.

The system is known for being versatile and compact, covering all the major working modes. The researcher points out the adaptive mode, which lets the user adjust the load to fit each person’s capacity. This ensures a safe training process and avoids overloading.

"This innovative system can be used by clinics, health and sports clubs in Lithuania and abroad. It offers tangible benefits to both the facilities and the patients, as it allows for objective measurement and dosage of the physical load. In addition, specialists can work with several patients at the same time, thus significantly increasing the quantity and quality of the services provided," he emphasises.