LGBT community voices disappointment: I will not live long enough to see the desired changes

What do community’s member think

While some only watched the LGBT march from the side, others took part themselves. The event attracted both LGBT community and people simply supporting them and believing that there is enough space for everyone in Lithuania. Although public awareness of the LGBT community in our country is raising, community member Mantvydas think that there is still room for improvement.

Situation not as good as it could be

“It is not as good as it could be. It could certainly be better, but times are changing, maybe in 20-30 years considerable changes would take place”, said Mantvydas.

One of the central problems that the Lithuanian LGBT community still encounters is that we do not have legal same-sex marriage in Lithuania. Austėja admits – she is really sad about it. “We still practice discrimination against people who just want to love”, she adds.