KTU student from Colombia plans her future in Kaunas

"Everything is shocking when you’re moving to the other side of the world. The mere fact of being here on my own is still unbelievable for me. I’m still getting used to certain things," says Luisa frankly.
Yet, even though adjusting to the new environment took time, she already envisions her future in Lithuania. With a job and a group of friends, Luisa is in no rush to leave. "I’m trying to build a good life here," she says with a smile.
Plans to work in environmental management
With a background in Environmental Engineering from El Bosque University in Colombia, Luisa was eager to deepen her knowledge.
While searching for a master’s programme aligned with her aspirations, Luisa discovered that KTU offered exactly what she was looking for – scholarship opportunities and the convenience of university housing.
Now, being here, she especially appreciates being surrounded by field experts. "I see that professors have outstanding careers, so I’m glad to be learning from the most suitable people," she says.
Luisa says that her experience at the university has deepened her understanding of sustainability, especially in the global context. She is impressed by the European Union’s (EU) leadership in environmental policy. "EU is ahead of everyone else when it comes to directives and regulations. They set the standards for the rest of the world," Luisa says.
Yet, she acknowledges that promoting sustainability is a complex challenge. "Sustainability isn’t just about individual actions, it’s about entire systems – companies, cities, and nations. I like to believe we’re moving in the right direction," she says. Her goal is to work in environmental management, helping businesses and organisations minimise their environmental footprint.
New favourite sweet – tinginys
Luisa has embraced life in Lithuania to the full. Coming from a city of nearly nine million people, she initially found Kaunas small but peaceful to be in. "I’ve found cosiness in the small," she reflects.
Adjusting to cultural differences has also been part of Luisa’s journey. "The language is completely different from Spanish, and our personalities as Latins versus Baltic people are not the same," she notes. But the cleanliness of Kaunas and the sense of responsibility among its citizens have left a strong impression on her.
When asked about Lithuanian cuisine, Luisa first said that she loves tinginys, and now it’s her favourite dessert. She was also amazed by all the potato dishes: "I have tried many of your potato variations but cepelinai would be my choice from all of them".
As she continues her studies and career in Lithuania, Luisa remains committed to making a lasting impact. "Even small actions can change perspectives and trigger a chain reaction," she says. With her passion for sustainability and growing experience in the field, the student from Colombia is determined to help create a more environmentally responsible future, beginning with her own actions.
