KTU student from Colombia plans her future in Kaunas

While searching for a master’s programme aligned with her aspirations, Luisa discovered that KTU offered exactly what she was looking for – scholarship opportunities and the convenience of university housing .

Yet, even though adjusting to the new environment took time, she already envisions her future in Lithuania. With a job and a group of friends, Luisa is in no rush to leave. "I’m trying to build a good life here," she says with a smile.

"Everything is shocking when you’re moving to the other side of the world. The mere fact of being here on my own is still unbelievable for me. I’m still getting used to certain things," says Luisa frankly.

Now, being here, she especially appreciates being surrounded by field experts. "I see that professors have outstanding careers, so I’m glad to be learning from the most suitable people," she says.

Luisa says that her experience at the university has deepened her understanding of sustainability, especially in the global context. She is impressed by the European Union’s (EU) leadership in environmental policy. "EU is ahead of everyone else when it comes to directives and regulations. They set the standards for the rest of the world," Luisa says.