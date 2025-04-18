KTU researchers explore using soil for heat storage

KTU professor Dr Tadas Ždankus and his team have been investigating how the ground can serve not only for construction purposes but also as a medium for heat storage. At the core of their research is a ground-based heat accumulator that would store excess energy underground and make it available when demand peaks. "Our goal was to convert heat, which would normally dissipate into the ground as waste, into a useful energy source," explains Dr Ždankus.