KTU researcher on energy revolution: sustainability is still a work in process

"Simple actions are important. Even small changes can help reduce environmental impacts, while awareness of the current state of energy and climate policy can have a significant effect on how we adapt and try to act accordingly to achieve these shared goals," says Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) junior researcher Alexandra Maria Alonso Soto.

By aligning its energy policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the country is not only addressing its domestic challenges but also contributing to the broader fight against climate change. This determined effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and strengthen energy security demonstrates how even small nations can make a meaningful impact on global sustainability efforts.

In this global context, Lithuania is undergoing a significant energy transformation as it moves toward a more sustainable and independent future.

To achieve these goals, Lithuania has had to manage significant energy transitions, such as the closure of the Ignalina nuclear power plant in 2009, which led to a major transformation of the Lithuanian energy sector. "After the plant stopped its operation, the country became dependent on energy imports of both electricity and natural gas, mostly from Russia," says the researcher.

"Affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, as well as climate action, were our focus," says PhD student Alonso Soto.

The Sustainable Development Goals aim to end poverty, protect the planet and achieve peace and prosperity by 2030. KTU researchers decided to focus on three of these goals and investigate how climate change mitigation policies are being applied in the energy sector.

Recent progress has been notable. Lithuania not only reached the European Union’s (EU) 2020 renewable energy target of 20 per cent by 2014, but in 2022, the share of renewable energy in total energy consumption grew almost to 30 per cent, exceeding the EU average.

By investing in renewable energy and reducing dependency on imported fuels, Lithuania is not only enhancing energy security but also advancing the global goals of clean energy and climate action.

In response, Lithuania prioritised strengthening the country’s energy security and energy independence. Investments in high-voltage grid interconnections with neighbouring countries and a growing focus on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power have been central to this strategy.

As for 2023, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy, 70 per cent of all electricity produced in the country came from renewable energy sources, underlining the commitment to reduce import dependency.

Once awareness is settled, actions will follow

Despite the right path, there are still many challenges that prevent Lithuania from achieving its sustainable energy goals. The researcher Alonso Soto mentions some: dependence on biomass and fossil fuels, limited diversification of energy sources, insufficient policy alignment and implementation, and social and economic barriers.