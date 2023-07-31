Here’s the recommended number of steps you should take a day to improve your cardiovascular system and stimulate “happy” hormone production

What is the health benefit of daily walking?

Walking is vital for humans, it is our natural inherent form of movement. Daily walking improves the cardiovascular system, lowers blood pressure, decreases fatigue, contributes to the strengthening of the immune system, and lowers blood sugar levels. It must be stressed that walking also improves mental well-being: decreases psychological tension and anxiety and promotes the production of endorphins, the so-called “happy hormones”.

How many steps one should take a day? Maybe too many steps can have a negative effect on health?

According to various research, adults should aim for 8,000 steps a day to remain healthy. To get the most out of this activity, your walking should be brisk, not slow.

A woman residing in Vilnius is participating in a step challenge and sometimes walks 50,000–60,000 steps a day. Isn’t this too much?