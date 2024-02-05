Forgot how to celebrate without harmful habits? 6 signs that may indicate your addiction

“After parties or evenings spent with friends and alcoholic beverages, the next day I always feel sluggish and distracted, lacking energy and motivation, which leads to anxiety. I always experience that hangover anxiety for harming myself and my health for no valid reason,” Vilija admits.

“In general, I rarely drink alcohol, but I cannot imagine such celebrations as the New Year without it. You get that false impression of moderate consumption, attempt not to overindulge, as you are aware that party would end, and life will get back to normal. However, the body reacts unpredictably, and you cannot anticipate it’s behaviour,” shares Vilija (name changed).

Although alcohol and other psychoactive substances are well known as being harmful to the body and soul, many individuals find it challenging to celebrate without their influence. Whether it is a glass of wine during Christmas or a big party on New Year’s Eve, at the end of the day you have to face consequences – starting a year not feeling as well as you’d like. Young people, in particular, exemplify this trend.

Miglė (name changed) offers similar insights.

“I think it would be fine to celebrate without alcohol, but still I welcomed this New Year with a glass of champagne. There is no need to conceal the fact that, like many others, the next morning, I do regret drinking at all. It is not about exceeding limits and getting wasted, it’s just that it takes me a few days to fully recover, to regain the freshness and mental sharpness that I need for my everyday life,” shares the young woman.

According to Miglė, her peers echo similar sentiments.

“My friends and I frequently discuss that we as the young people could genuinely learn from various painful experiences and stories that we have heard, for instance, from older relatives and acquaintances. We are aware that sometimes even moderate amount of alcohol can entail not only short-term consequences, such as the fatigue I experience, but also pose significant health risks,” she explains.

Dry January challenge - what do you know about this initiative?