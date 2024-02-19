Feeling down after the holidays? This may indicate serious issues

According to her, almost everyone can feel like this at some point in their lives.

“Often people get contradictory feelings and start eating away at themselves – they feel like they want to do something but are unsure if they have enough energy and lack the initiative for change,” she added.

“After the holidays, we often encounter not depression , which is a psychological disorder that can strike at various times due to certain unfavorable circumstances, but with a bad mood because we lack the emotions, rhythm, and good spirits that were present during the festive period,” she said. The psychologist explained how such mood swings might manifest.

Even though the biggest holidays give us the most wonderful of emotions, when they are over, numerous people all around the world have to fight sad thoughts and inner unease. However, according to psychologist Asta Blande, such a condition not necessary falls under the definition of post-holiday blues. However, sadness and negative emotions may hide other things still.

“By improving our psychological resilience, we may be well-equipped to deal with emotional hardships in various contexts, thus we have to look for inner strengths, have a realistically positive outlook on the environment, constantly improve skills, and find ways in ourselves or the environment to help weather the storms of life, and always accept that not everything is under control. It is worth being consistent and precise in areas where effort brings results,” the psychologist suggested.

Fortunately, it is possible to prepare for such challenges.

“I think that no one is safe from the so-called post-holiday blues, and the vulnerability depends on the psychological resilience. If we are used to taking responsibility for what we want or what we are doing, this condition will not last long because we will start making plans, how to help ourselves. Those who wait for something to happen, for someone else to solve their issues, may experience this shroud of negative emotions for longer,” Blande added.

How to deal with emotional problems

They say there is always a way out. This popular phrase can also be applied when talking about emotional issues arising after the holidays because there actually are ways to help yourself and beat such a state. Blande gave some advice.

“First of all, you should not forget to take care of your body: proper diet and daily physical activity for at least 90 minutes is already a huge investment towards pleasant emotions,” she said.

The next steps are equally important.

“It is imperative to search for answers what is happening with the emotional world: one can do it themselves – by analyzing the situation or talking to people who he/she trusts,” she continued.

Self-help may also come from the actions of others.

“Take a piece of paper and write down the kind of change you want and what a self-help plan could look like. And then, take small and manageable steps towards helping yourself,” Blande suggested.

Pay attention to yourself and your emotions