Evaluating the global cult of healthy living: the problem is that the main focus is on the wrong things

Impact of diet on emotional health
“When the body receives all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, usually it is able to perform all of its functions, and we feel good, energetic, are able to focus on our tasks, and we don’t feel exhausted at the end of the day”, Leimonaite explained.
Obviously, the choice of food also plays a role.
“The food that is processed, fast, and prepared using a large amount of grease will not be as beneficial as complete proteins, complex carbohydrates, “good” fats, nuts, and vegetables and fruits as well as other natural products”, she noted.
Leimonaite stressed that overeating should be avoided.
“Eating too much during one meal decreases energy, we feel bloated, tired, and want to take a nap, therefore, it is better to eat more often but in smaller portions”, she explained.
People mindfulness
“The majority of people start eating healthy in order to lose some weight, and only later do they begin thinking about health indicators, with emotional health being in the last place”, she said. According to the dietitian, the order of priority should be reversed.
“First of all, one should choose such a diet that ensures emotional health. The food should be enjoyable, have a pleasant consistency, and palatable taste and smell, but also – beneficial to health. When these factors are in tune, the natural, inherent body weight settles as well”, she said.
Why is trying to eat properly stressful?
We keep hearing that balance is necessary in all aspects of day-to-day living. But we often overdo things without even realising it and eventually lose control of our life. The same can be said about diet: people try to change their eating habits, only to eventually realize that the process is more stressful than emotionally beneficial. According to Leimonaite, this happens because people fail to listen to the needs of their body.
“Quite often trying too hard to live a healthy lifestyle results in more stress than emotional benefit because people try to eat differently than they are used to, don’t listen to their body’s needs, comparing themselves to others instead: they begin following other people on social media, analyzing their diets and looks, and start blaming themselves that they can’t do something, that they aren’t trying hard enough. Naturally, this becomes unbearable”, the dietician explained.
According to her, such a behavior does not contribute to the improvement of emotional health. On the contrary – it causes stress. That is why it is vital to understand certain important things.
“Every person is unique. Their lifestyle, family status, and job varies, and these factors determine how much time we can allocate to cooking food. Obviously, in all cases, no matter how busy a person is they will always find some time to prepare and eat a healthy meal, if they really want to and have prioritized healthy eating. But it should not create any additional stress”, Leimonaite said.
Different nutritional needs
Not only people are unique, but their nutritional needs, too. For this reason, the dietician states that you should never compare yourself to others.
“We consume lots and lots of various food during our lifetime and eventually realize which products make us feel good and which don’t. For example, some people feel really good when eating legumes and for others it’s discomforting, including stomach heaviness and gassiness. This shows that the same food is not suitable for everyone”, the dietitian noted.
She added that only we can determine and pick out the foodstuffs that make us feel good, energetic, and comfortable and avoid the ones that make us sluggish, bloated, and fatigued.
General advice
Leimonaite indicated which eating and healthy lifestyle habits improve emotional health:
1. Understanding that each and every one of us is unique and that our nutritional needs are unique, too. That is why you should never compare yourself and your diet to others.
2. Eating the food that you like in terms of consistency, smell, and taste and focusing on healthy products.
3. Managing stress.
4. Getting enough sleep and quality rest.
5. Being physically active (according to your interests and needs).