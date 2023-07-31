Evaluating the global cult of healthy living: the problem is that the main focus is on the wrong things

“Eating too much during one meal decreases energy, we feel bloated, tired, and want to take a nap, therefore, it is better to eat more often but in smaller portions”, she explained.

“The food that is processed, fast, and prepared using a large amount of grease will not be as beneficial as complete proteins, complex carbohydrates, “good” fats, nuts, and vegetables and fruits as well as other natural products”, she noted.

“When the body receives all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, usually it is able to perform all of its functions, and we feel good, energetic, are able to focus on our tasks, and we don’t feel exhausted at the end of the day”, Leimonaite explained.



“The majority of people start eating healthy in order to lose some weight, and only later do they begin thinking about health indicators, with emotional health being in the last place”, she said. According to the dietitian, the order of priority should be reversed.

“First of all, one should choose such a diet that ensures emotional health. The food should be enjoyable, have a pleasant consistency, and palatable taste and smell, but also – beneficial to health. When these factors are in tune, the natural, inherent body weight settles as well”, she said.

Why is trying to eat properly stressful?