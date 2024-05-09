Concerning Results from Youth Surveys: Engage in Self-Harming Behaviour and Neglect Future Consequences

"The number of schoolchildren who have smoked an electronic cigarette at least once in their lifetime has increased from 46% in 2015 to 65% in 2019, one of the highest in Europe (in 2019, the European School Survey on Alcohol and Other Psychoactive Substances countries had average of 40%, and Lithuania had 65%). According to the 2019 survey, students aged 15-16 years old had tried their first electronic cigarette at the age of 13.9 years on average. As many as 19.5% of students who have smoked electronic cigarettes at least once in their lifetime tried their first vape at the age of 13 or even younger," the representatives of the European School Survey on Alcohol, and Other Psychoactive Substances explained.