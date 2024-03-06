Breaking up hurts, but everyone deals with it differently: a specialist gave advice on how to survive it

Equally painful to everyone

According to Zukauskaite, a break-up is a painful experience to everybody. It does not even matter if we still loved the partner or not.

“When a relationship ends, all kinds of uncomfortable feelings arise because we start thinking that we hurt another person or that they hurt us. It is often hard to part ways with someone who was close, important, and let’s not forget all the effort that had been put in,” – she explained.

People deal with separation differently.

“Some close themselves off, other look for new relations. Some cannot take the loss and start drinking or using drugs, etc. Probably this means that there had been some pain beforehand,” Zukauskaite said.

Useful advice

According to the emotional well-being specialist, in order to be able to let go, certain things should be remembered.