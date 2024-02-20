Alytus region has been sorting food and kitchen waste for five years. Is there something to learn from the pioneers?

Municipalities organize the collection of food waste differently. For example, Vilnius residents will have to use special orange bags and dispose of it in mixed waste containers, at least for now. And in Marijampole, special food waste containers have been introduced.

According to Reipas, they have also determined the best way of collecting such waste. Having analysed the experience of various countries, the Alytus Region Waste Management Centre concluded that putting food waste into separate bags and transporting them with other types of waste was inefficient.

“No more than 40% of residents use this system, the amount of waste collected does not even reach 50% of total generated food waste, and you need to build separate devices with an automatic sorting function based on the colour of waste bags. The waste cannot be pressed and crushed because many bags become loose and the contents spill out. The food waste mass cannot be treated with abrasive methods – only using high pressure to prevent the formation of microplastics. Thus, about 50% of all collected food and kitchen waste remains in bags and is not treated biologically, and the recycling of bags with biological impurities is very expensive or downright impossible.