A well-known stress-relieving method is gaining popularity in Lithuania: it soothes our souls as a wonder elixir

Stress and constant pressure have an inevitable impact on our emotional well-being. Fortunately, we all have our own methods to recover when overwhelmed. Some try to regain peace of mind by reflecting on their thoughts and feelings while others opt for something a bit different. As shown by some examples, the search for emotional comfort can start in rather chaotic yet endearing circumstances. Have you ever heard of Doga, yoga with dogs, – a fun practice in which playful puppies are involved? About the benefits associated with puppy yoga, My Impact spoke to puppy yoga enthusiasts from the studio in Vilnius dedicated to this new wellness concept.