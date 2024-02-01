A treacherous disease of our time affecting rising numbers of young people: how to identify its symptoms and to seek help in time

According to Blandė, young people's inclination to talk about mental health challenges and to seek help when it is needed provides grounds for optimism.

"From what I have observed, young people are ready to discuss not just depression but also other mental health issues. By doing so, they are able to gather the strength to acknowledge their situation, seek help, and overcome the feeling of being different or abnormal," explained the psychologist.

"I think that today's youth is capable of acknowledging the importance of emotions and the severity of challenges that they present. Young people are rather brave in sharing their mental health struggles lest they as well as the whole topic should carelessly be dismissed," said Blandė.

Even though knowledge and information are equally accessible to everybody, it is observed that representatives of the so-called Gen Z tend to be more interested in mental health issues and are more inclined to report such struggles. The psychologist explained why this could be the case.

"In my opinion, young people's readiness to openly confront mental health issues plays a crucial role in encouraging their parents to face the situation," said the psychologist.

Signs and symptoms of depression

Despite the profound interest in mental health issues, depression can occasionally be mistaken for certain mood swings that do not necessarily indicate serious emotional conditions.

"Young people who are not professionals but actively share their insights with peers on social media and read lots of online publications often gather huge amounts of intricate information. Consequently, they may attribute more symptoms to themselves than they should. It should be noted that the tendency to misdiagnose the actual condition is not limited to mental health cases," said Blandė.

To avoid such a scenario, young people should understand what emotions and symptoms should make them worried about their condition.