A childhood passion has become an exclusive hobby: thousands follow her advice every day

“My mother had the same hobby. When I was a teenager, my mother used to look very stylish every day, but nobody probably had any idea from where she got all these stylish clothes. Eventually, I started going to second-hand shops on my own, without my mother,” said Vintage Blonde.

“I’ve been wearing second-hand clothes for as long as I can remember – back then, sustainable fashion was not even a concept. Today, sustainable, slow fashion gives me the satisfaction of knowing that by giving clothes a second life, I am not contributing to mass production. Moreover, by dressing others in such clothing, I might be positively influencing their habits,” shares Pranckūnė.

Fashion enthusiast Pranckūnė introduces herself as Vintage Blonde. Her sense of style inspires thousands of social media users and even encourages some of them to make more sustainable choices. According to Vintage Blonde herself, sustainable fashion has been a significant part of her lifestyle since a very young age.

A hobby that her mother introduced her to has become an essential part of Pranckūnė’s lifestyle – during her teenager years, clothes were the way to reveal her true colours.

“During my senior years, school hallways served as a catwalk for me. Clothes were my form of self-expression; I was obsessed by styling fabulous thrift store finds I hunted down after school. Some of the outfits were quite revealing or even extravagant. I’m glad I was one of the best students because my looks were garnering stares and comments from my teachers. I wonder what reaction I would have gotten if my academic results were poor,” she laughs.

Eventually, Pranckūnė’s beloved hobby caught the eye of thousands of followers on social networks. Today, on her Instagram account, she shares outfits she has given a second life and useful tips for every fashion enthusiast.