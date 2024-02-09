A cardiologist about a habit that claims more and more young people’s lives: numbers are hard to comprehend

“With the new generations, substances used undergo change, and the methods of absorption also evolve. Currently, e-cigarettes, because of their universality, popularity and accessibility, are emerging as one of the most relevant devices for this,” Dambrauskaitė shares her insights.

According to the chairwoman of Lithuanian Youth Union, it is also important to recognize the fact that the use of various psychotropic substances or addictions among young people is not a new phenomenon but is constantly evolving.

“Recent statistics indicate: as the use of regular cigarettes or alcohol decreases among youth, the inclination to experiment with new substances and addictions to other substances are on the rise,” she explains.

According to Fausta Dambrauskaitė , the chairwoman of the Lithuanian Youth Union “Žingsnis”, recent studies on the use of psychoactive substances by young people reveal that the problem of e-cigarettes among youngsters is widespread and affecting a large portion of this social group.

“After Lithuania regained its independence, we had a rather significant problem with alcohol consumption. Later, young people began to abuse it, but culturally familiar substances do not elicit as much concern as the new ones. We are used to seeing a young person under the influence of alcohol because we attribute it to youth, but meeting someone under the influence of unfamiliar substances is unsettling. We lack experience on how to behave and how to react”, said Dambrauskaitė.

According to Dambrauskaitė, this problem is more pressing than dramatic, with its roots tracing back to much earlier times.

“Our organization has been in operation for almost 27 years, and throughout these years, we have always looked for ways to encourage young people to stay away from any psychoactive substances, because, as the most popular substances are changing, the problem persists. Although the situation is not dire, the issue of various addictions should always be actively addressed because it does not dissipate,” said the chairwoman.

According to her, it is crucial to dedicate as much attention to this problem as possible.

“It can be either conscious, for example, rebellion, curiosity, urge to avoid unwanted emotions, or unconscious, that is, an individual may fail to realise that the choices made are influenced by the aforementioned factors. It should also be stressed that educating young people about the harms of consumption is not enough,” she stresses and gives one example.

“Based on psychological models of human decision-making, three main factors influence our decision-making – cultural environment, social competences, biology/personality. These three break down into additional aspects comprising a confusing map of components. By affecting even one of those parts, a person, young or old, may be encouraged to follow down a path of consumption,” she says.

According to Dambrauskaitė, the reasons determining a young person’s choice to harm themselves and their health by smoking can be very diverse, and there is no single correct answer to this question.

“One of these components is the development of personal competences to understand environmental influences and resist them. Another can involve teachers and parents – it is important to educate them about ways to provide a safe space for young people and talk about consumption and addiction . It is key to realise that just hard facts, fear-based approaches and one discussion per year will not improve the situation or prevent consumption,” says Dambrauskaitė.

Thus, according to Dambrauskaitė, looking at the above aspects, the conclusion is that prevention of consumption and addictions must have several components and should not rely on education alone.

“I don’t know if I have ever encountered an adult who, after hearing about the types of cancers caused by alcohol or the non-existent safe consumption levels, would become aware and change his behaviour. Thus, it would be quite naive to expect mature reaction from a young individual who experiences his or her life from a completely different perspective,” concludes the chairwoman.

“Part of the problem is mistaken belief that problems need to be solved only when they result in painful consequences. School administrations engage with its students when one of their peers ends up in hospital, but they fail to act before it is too late. The state and society notice the problem only when consumption needs to be halted, but we should begin with prevention to avoid starting,” she suggests.

“Some schools have been implementing various activities to prevent the use of psychoactive substances and addictions for many years, but there are many more that lack quality prevention or intervention activities, or have none at all,” admits Dambrauskaitė, adding that there are multiple reasons for this.

There are ongoing heated discussions regarding the measures schools should take themselves in response to the recent increase in e-cigarette smoking and the use of other psychotropic substances. However, many question schools’ effectiveness in addressing this problem. According to Dambrauskaitė, it would be inaccurate to claim that all schools fail in addressing this issue, but some shortcomings are more than evident.

“At the moment, we are actively conducting self-awareness sessions in schools, organising workshops on similar topics outside schools, and developing additional educational material. Through these activities, we aim to give young people the competences to resist the influence of others, to have courage to say “no”, or to create safe environment reflecting their personal values,” she said.

The youth union “Žingsnis”, which she represents, is actively engaged in this cause. According to Dambrauskaitė, the organisation deals not only with the problem of e-cigarettes but also with general use of psychoactive substances among young people and its prevention.

“It is easy to blame the state mechanisms, but there is no point in doing so, and I would like to pop the question “why?” to everyone reading this – what is your personal effort to change the situation?” asks Dambrauskaitė.

According to Dambrauskaitė, the problem is complex, thus there are numerous reasons why prevention and intervention for psychoactive substances fail to reach every young individual.

She added that “Žingsnis” has an active group of young people aged 16-26 who volunteer their time to organise and run such activities.

“We try to engage young people into relevant and valuable activities, taking into account both the psychological models of human decision-making and the European Union’s principles of effective prevention. We do not use any substances, so, by setting this example, we invite young people to come together and see that it is possible to have a community and to have fun and personal development without psychoactive substances,” said Dambrauskaitė.

Changes in society are essential

According to Dambrauskaitė, besides the constant changes occurring in the system or within specific institutions, our society also plays crucial role in addressing this growing problem.