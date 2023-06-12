Vilnius hosted first Pink Soup Festival

Inga Romanovskienė, director at Go Vilnius, the official tourism and business development agency of Vilnius and the organizer of the festival, said: “Since the cold beetroot soup is inseparable from warm season treats in Lithuania and is one of the draws for visiting travellers, the Pink Soup Fest is our way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season. With mild warm temperatures, lots of greenery, 700-year history and long evenings when the sun doesn’t set until midnight, Vilnius offers a relaxing and refreshing getaway.”