Vilnius hosted first Pink Soup Festival

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Ekaterina Khvashchynskaya
Vilnius hosted the first Pink Soup Fest on Saturday to celebrate Lithuania’s beloved cold beetroot soup, the municipality said in a press release.

The festival took place in the heart of the capital city.

Inga Romanovskienė, director at Go Vilnius, the official tourism and business development agency of Vilnius and the organizer of the festival, said: “Since the cold beetroot soup is inseparable from warm season treats in Lithuania and is one of the draws for visiting travellers, the Pink Soup Fest is our way to celebrate the beginning of the summer season. With mild warm temperatures, lots of greenery, 700-year history and long evenings when the sun doesn’t set until midnight, Vilnius offers a relaxing and refreshing getaway.”

“Visitors to Vilnius are often pleasantly surprised to see how much the city has to offer. There are a lot of amazing sides of Vilnius to discover, including its trademark Baroque architecture, quality gastronomy, lively cultural scene, as well as relaxed atmosphere and closeness to nature,” she added.

