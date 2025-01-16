Transplants in Lithuania up by 13% in 2024

According to the NTB, last year, 108 kidney transplant operations were performed, 4 of them for children. There were 20 liver, 8 heart, 3 lung and 80 cornea transplants.
The number of haematopoietic stem cell transplants stood at 302: 138 allogeneic (15 for children) and 164 autologous (6 for children).
Nearly 700 people (including 32 children) are currently waiting for transplant: 130 for kidney, 86 for liver, 53 for heart, 4 for lungs, 3 for heart-lung complex, 1 for pancreatic-renal complex, 180 for cornea and 231 for bone marrow.