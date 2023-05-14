Sweden wins Eurovision 2023, Lithuania's Monika - 11th

Lithuanian participant Monika Linkytė with the song "Stay" stayed 11th.

As eurovision.tv informs after the jury scores were announced, Sweden’s entry Tattoo by Loreen was leading the pack with 340 points, with Israel and Italy behind with 177 and 176 points respectively.

After an announcement of the public vote, it was revealed that Tattoo received enough points and won the contest. Sweden scored a total of 583 points, and Finland got second place with 526 points.