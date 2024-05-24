Sustainability is fetching: Impact Day’s growth shows the path forward

Merili Ginter, the Head Organizer of the event, emphasized the need for spreading awareness about the implications of unsustainable practices. „The necessity for educating everyone about the ramifications of unsustainable choices cannot be understated. We strive to demonstrate, through sharing practical solutions and raising awareness, how sustainable choices can considerably enrich our life quality and environmental health, both now and for the future. With each sustainable decision we make today, we are investing in our combined future - a life of abundance and a healthier planet.“