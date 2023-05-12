Lithuania’s representative Monika Linkytė advances to Eurovision Song Contest final

Other countries to make it to the final on Thursday were Albania, Armenia, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Poland and Slovenia.
The contest in Liverpool began on Tuesday. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland have advanced to the final from the first semi-final.
France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ukraine will also perform on Saturday.
Although Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision last year, but this year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine due to the war started by Russia. The contest is taking place in the United Kingdom, the country that was the runner-up in 2022.