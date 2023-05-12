2023 m. gegužės 12 d. 08:49

Lithuania’s representative Monika Linkytė advances to Eurovision Song Contest final

 
Monika Linkytė
PHOTO: DELFI / Julius Kalinskas
The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 took place in Liverpool, the United Kingdom, on Thursday and Lithuania’s representative Monika Linkytė was among those performers who have advanced to the final that will be held on 13 May.

Other countries to make it to the final on Thursday were Albania, Armenia, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Poland and Slovenia.

The contest in Liverpool began on Tuesday. Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Israel, Moldova, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland have advanced to the final from the first semi-final.

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ukraine will also perform on Saturday.

Although Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision last year, but this year’s contest cannot be held in Ukraine due to the war started by Russia. The contest is taking place in the United Kingdom, the country that was the runner-up in 2022.

