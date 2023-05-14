Lithuania’s Monika Linkytė finished 11th at Eurovision

The Lithuanian singer scored a total of 127 points, with the votes of the jury and the public counted together.

It is Lithuania’s fourth best result in the contest it joined in 1994. The most successful entry so far has been LT United with its ironic song We Are The Winners. The all-star band advanced to 6th place in the grand final of Eurovision 2006.

Monika had already represented Lithuania in Eurovision in 2015, in a duo with Vaidas Baumila. They ranked 18th in the grand final with their song This Time.

Sweden’s Loreen won Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with her song Tattoo, making history as the first woman to win the contest twice. Loreen’s song Euphoria was voted the best back in 2012.

Finnish rapper Käärijä came second at this year's competition, followed by Israel’s Noa Kirel.