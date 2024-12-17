Latvian basketball player Timma commits suicide in Moscow

According to media reports, the 32-year-old basketball player’s body was found in the staircase of an apartment building in central Moscow. Meduza reports that Russian agencies TASS and RIA Novosti have confirmed Timma’s suicide.
In October, Timma chose to continue his basketball career in a tournament organised by the Russian bookmakers Liga Stavok, representing the team Alikson.
Timma, who played his first national team game in 2014, has played 35 official games for the Latvian national team, scoring 338 points, and has played in a total of 56 Latvian national team games, scoring 513 points.