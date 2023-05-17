100 km of Vilnius’ streets to be repaved

Vilnius City Municipality intends to repave three times more streets in 2023 than last year, approximately 100 km in total.
Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said at a press conference Tuesday that entire road stretches would be repaved instead of just potholes fixed. The mayor told reporters that road repairs would take place in mornings and evenings, and during rush hour if necessary, in case the technological process has advanced and it would be too costly to suspend it.
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.