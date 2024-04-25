Does Lithuania really should be grateful to Russia both for Vilnius and Klaipėda?

Historians point out that relations between the newly restored Lithuanian state in 1918 and Soviet Russia (which in 1922 became the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR)) were based on the 1920 Lithuania-Soviet Russia Peace Treaty. The USSR aimed to incorporate the Baltic States into its sphere of influence in the future, thus had interest in Lithuania's independence ( here ).

Germany pledged not to support any third power against Lithuania but broke the promise by signing a secret treaty with the USSR on August 23, 1939, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. This treaty divided Eastern Europe into spheres of influence between Germany and the USSR. Lithuania fell under German influence, while Latvia and Estonia fell under USSR influence. However, under the treaty of September 28, 1939 with Germany, the USSR ceded to Germany the territories east of the Vistula River, and Germany agreed to bring Lithuania, as well as the other two Baltic states, into the USSR's sphere of influence.