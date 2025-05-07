Ukrainian students in Lithuania: exploring both science and self

"If a country could be a kindred spirit, Lithuania would be mine. I can even say that it has healed something in me," says Sofiia from Kyiv. She came to Kaunas to study Materials Physics and Nanotechnologies – just like Illia, a Ukrainian born in Uzbekistan. Both students chose the same study programme at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU). Although their stories are different, the decision was the same – to go beyond what the environment they grew up in offered.