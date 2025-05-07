Ukrainian students in Lithuania: exploring both science and self

Illia’s childhood was shaped by constant movement, Sofiia’s – by a constant search for direction. Both stories took a new turn in Kaunas.
When every corner deserves a photo
Illia Filipas, born in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent and raised in a Ukrainian family that frequently moved, is no stranger to change. "My first day in Kaunas wasn’t dramatic, but what stood out immediately was how calm everything was. Coming from busier cities, I was surprised by how peaceful and relaxed people seemed, even in crowded areas," he recalls.
Sofiia Gliuza, who came from Kyiv, Ukraine, arrived in Lithuania while her country was already in war. For her, Kaunas stood out for being clean, organised, and peaceful – a contrast to the uncertainty she had experienced back home. "Now somebody might think that it is predictable to feel like this when coming from a country with a war going on, but it’s not really about that kind of peace," she says, describing her first impressions of Kaunas.
Over time, both Sofiia and Illia found themselves not only studying in Kaunas, but truly settling in. "Kaunas has become my new home. Life here and at university changed me a lot, in a good way. I’ve met wonderful people here, whom I can call best friends and even family," says Sofiia.
In her opinion, Kaunas is the kind of city where you want to go for a walk "just because". "And then your phone gallery is suddenly full with hundreds of pictures of the same places just because you love them so much," smiles a student.
Illia also describes his life in Lithuania positively, highlighting both the social and academic aspects. "Life in Lithuania has been wonderful so far. Having family here helped me settle in quickly. I also made Lithuanian friends who were always ready to help," he says. Learning Lithuanian gave him deeper insight into the culture, while local research opportunities and internships broadened his professional horizons.
Working at the tiniest scale of existence
Choosing what to study wasn’t an easy process for either Sofiia or Illia. Sofiia describes her decision-making as a chaotic journey, constantly torn between creative and technical subjects. She considered everything from psychology to engineering, trying to avoid choosing just one path. What drew her to nanotechnology was its interdisciplinary nature. "I needed to find a field that would combine contraries of logic and creativity," she explains.
For her, curiosity was the main driver: "I love to explore and seek understanding of how our world works, and what has more exploration possibilities to offer than science?"
Working at the tiniest scale of existence, nanotechnology offered her a way to start answering the "why?" questions by first exploring the most fundamental parts of reality.
For Illia, the path was more straightforward but just as personal. Inspired by his grandfather and father, he grew up fascinated by how things are built and how they work. Physics soon became his favourite subject, offering a way to understand the world from a practical, problem-solving perspective. He was drawn to nanotechnology because of its potential: "I wanted to be part of something exciting, creating inventions and making an impact".
As students in the Materials Physics and Nanotechnologies programme, both Sofiia and Illia quickly found themselves immersed in a field that was as complex as it was inspiring.
For Sofiia, the most captivating aspect of nanotechnology is its potential to answer the most fundamental scientific questions while addressing real-world challenges. She is especially fascinated by the fields of nanomedicine and renewable energy. "Two things that I think can help change our world for the better," she says.
Illia, meanwhile, found his interest deepening through hands-on experience in university’s laboratories. He highlights silica as one of the most fascinating materials he has worked with, praising its versatility and applications in both electronics and medicine.
Convinced it was fate
Illia’s interest in this university began after visiting relatives in Lithuania and discovering how peaceful and focused life felt in Kaunas. What convinced him further was university’s strong international outlook. "University caught my eye because it has strong international connections like the Erasmus programme and partnerships with well-known institutions such as CERN," he explains.
Sofiia, on the other hand, heard about this university from a family friend who recommended the Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme. Although she initially focused on AI, she later discovered the Materials Physics and Nanotechnologies programme while browsing the university’s website. "I fell in love with student life KTU promised and spent the rest of high school focused on getting into my current degree programme," she says.
Beyond their main studies, both Sofiia and Illia joined talent development programmes at university. Sofiia became part of GIFTed. She was interested in it even before finalising her degree choice. "International students shouldn’t let their doubts keep them from their passion," she says.
Illia joined SKILLed AI Talent Academy, where his interest in AI grew significantly. His internship at Centric IT Solutions LT, arranged through SKILLed AI, gave him hands-on experience with machine learning and helped shape his future goals. "The most important lesson was that stepping out of my comfort zone and exploring new knowledge always leads to new opportunities," he reflects.
For Sofiia and Illia, choosing Lithuania was more than an academic decision – it became a turning point. In Kaunas, they found not only a place to study, but also space to grow, explore, and feel at home. "I’m just convinced it was fate at this point," says Sofiia.