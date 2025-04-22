Living multiple lives in Lithuania: meet Mikhail, student, writer, and opera singer from Sakartvelo

Lithuania was not a random choice for Mikhail, as he was encouraged by a friend who had studied at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU). "Lithuanians are considered our friends back in Sakartvelo. We share values and many interesting insights, yet there are still many things to explore," he says.

"Living in Lithuania changed me. I reconnected with nature, met amazing people, and finally got to spend quality time with myself," he says.

That moment of arrival marked the beginning of something more profound than just moving to a new country. Lithuania became not just a place to study for Mikhail but also a setting for new experiences, self-discovery, and unexpected realisations.

The cold Lithuanian winter, which many might find daunting, was something he genuinely enjoyed: "I was very happy to experience amazing winter cold, and I hope to go fishing on a frozen lake one day – really!"

"Although I came here to study and live, I can always switch on the tourist mode," he shares. From wandering through different parts of Lithuania to immersing himself in the local culture, Mikhail has embraced every opportunity to deepen his understanding of his new home.

His first months in Lithuania were as expected challenging but also filled with moments of excitement and discovery. One of the most unexpected realisations for him was the ability to switch between student and tourist mode.

While adapting to a new country, he also continued to pursue his lifelong passion – analysing language. His academic path started in Georgian Philology at Ilia State University in Tbilisi, from which he transferred to New Media Language at KTU.

"Working with words and going deep into the roots of language is my comfort zone," he explains. However, Mikhail wanted to expand his safe space by integrating it with something he was a little bit stressed to work with. "In my case, it is working in a digital field," admits a student from Sakartvelo. According to him, New Media Language is a great mixture of these two, making it challenging yet comfortable to study.