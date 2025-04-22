Living multiple lives in Lithuania: meet Mikhail, student, writer, and opera singer from Sakartvelo

That moment of arrival marked the beginning of something more profound than just moving to a new country. Lithuania became not just a place to study for Mikhail but also a setting for new experiences, self-discovery, and unexpected realisations.
"Living in Lithuania changed me. I reconnected with nature, met amazing people, and finally got to spend quality time with myself," he says.
Hopes to go fishing on a frozen lake someday
Lithuania was not a random choice for Mikhail, as he was encouraged by a friend who had studied at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU). "Lithuanians are considered our friends back in Sakartvelo. We share values and many interesting insights, yet there are still many things to explore," he says.
His first months in Lithuania were as expected challenging but also filled with moments of excitement and discovery. One of the most unexpected realisations for him was the ability to switch between student and tourist mode.
"Although I came here to study and live, I can always switch on the tourist mode," he shares. From wandering through different parts of Lithuania to immersing himself in the local culture, Mikhail has embraced every opportunity to deepen his understanding of his new home.
The cold Lithuanian winter, which many might find daunting, was something he genuinely enjoyed: "I was very happy to experience amazing winter cold, and I hope to go fishing on a frozen lake one day – really!"
While adapting to a new country, he also continued to pursue his lifelong passion – analysing language. His academic path started in Georgian Philology at Ilia State University in Tbilisi, from which he transferred to New Media Language at KTU.
"Working with words and going deep into the roots of language is my comfort zone," he explains. However, Mikhail wanted to expand his safe space by integrating it with something he was a little bit stressed to work with. "In my case, it is working in a digital field," admits a student from Sakartvelo. According to him, New Media Language is a great mixture of these two, making it challenging yet comfortable to study.
His studies have not only deepened his understanding of language and media but have also broadened his perspective on education itself. Teaching has always intrigued him, and he envisions a future where he can share his knowledge with youngsters at school or university. "Some lecturers impressed me deeply and inspired me to work in this field," shares Mikhail.
Becoming a published book author – a life-changing experience
Mikhail has an artistic soul – he is a writer and an opera singer.
"I’ve heard people say that you change a lot even after reading a book, but nobody says how much you change after writing one," says the young writer.
His published book is a collection of short stories from his teenage years but he has since written two novels. The latest, which Mikhail is determined to publish soon, follows the journey of a priest destined to become the patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church.
"It explores different aspects of humanity – the extreme worst and best traits one could have, and how people shift from one to another," says Mikhail.
Mikhail’s artistic expression is not limited to the written word. His love for opera started in childhood when he sang in various choirs in Sakartvelo. Although he pursued writing over music, he never abandoned singing.
"Opera is based on libretto, which is literature, so I felt deeply connected to it," he says. His passion led him to the Tbilisi State Conservatory Opera Choir and later to the Immling Opera Festival in Germany, where he has performed multiple times.
"One could say I live different lives, and I would probably not argue about it. That’s the best thing about life – it can be different every time, and you keep surprising yourself," he smiles.
Despite balancing studies, writing, and music, Mikhail doesn’t see them as separate.
"Every process helps the other. Studying keeps me disciplined, which is crucial for writing, writing helps me understand the stories and characters I encounter on stage, and memorising operas keeps my mind sharp for learning. At the end of the day, separation is an illusion. Everything has one origin," says Mikhail.
