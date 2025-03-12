KTU student from Sakartvelo came to Lithuania for basketball and stayed for studies

"I love how patriotic Lithuanians are and how much they respect each other," says Giorgi. He also found daily life surprisingly convenient, as Lithuania offers an affordable and comfortable living environment. With everything nearby, staying focused on studies and work is much easier.

Now, Giorgi finds his studies both challenging and rewarding. What fascinates him the most is how digitalisation is shaping businesses. "I have always been interested in finance and how money works, and this field gives me a chance to explore that," says a KTU student at the School of Economics and Business . Though he hasn’t fully decided if he wants to pursue a career in finance, he is eager to expand his knowledge and see where it leads.