KTU student from Sakartvelo came to Lithuania for basketball and stayed for studies

"Since childhood, I have been interested in technology and always dreamed of studying abroad," says Giorgi. Studying Business Digitalization Management at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) gave him a chance to pursue that dream.
Loves the patriotic spirit of Lithuanians
Adjusting to life in Lithuania was smoother than he expected. Giorgi’s family frequently visited the country and built lasting relationships with locals. In his parents’ view, KTU is a prestigious university, so for Giorgi, it was an obvious option for his studies.
"The first thing I noticed was the openness and warmth of the Lithuanian people. Coming from Sakartvelo, where hospitality is a core value, I immediately felt at home," Giorgi recalls. Kaunas as a city left a positive impression with its unique architecture, compact layout, and strong national pride among Lithuanians.
"I love how patriotic Lithuanians are and how much they respect each other," says Giorgi. He also found daily life surprisingly convenient, as Lithuania offers an affordable and comfortable living environment. With everything nearby, staying focused on studies and work is much easier.
Now, Giorgi finds his studies both challenging and rewarding. What fascinates him the most is how digitalisation is shaping businesses. "I have always been interested in finance and how money works, and this field gives me a chance to explore that," says a KTU student at the School of Economics and Business. Though he hasn’t fully decided if he wants to pursue a career in finance, he is eager to expand his knowledge and see where it leads.
Will always root for Sakartvelo in basketball
Even with a demanding academic schedule, basketball remains a huge part of Giorgi’s life. "I started playing when I was around 14, during the pandemic, when it was hard to train. But I never gave up," he says. While basketball currently remains just a hobby for Giorgi, he hopes to turn professional if the right opportunity comes along.
"Basketball is more than a way to spend time for me – it’s a lifestyle. Since childhood, I wanted to follow in my parents’ footsteps and be as good or even better than them," explains a young basketball player.
When it comes to basketball competitions, Giorgi stays loyal to his roots. "In the summer, I went to the Žalgiris Arena with my father to watch a friendly match between Sakartvelo and Lithuania. Lithuania won, but it was an incredible experience. No matter what, I will always root for my home country," says Giorgi.
For now, Giorgi is making the most of every opportunity, both in academics and sports. "I’m enjoying the process," he simply reflects. He remains focused and motivated to keep moving forward, regardless of whether his future lies in business digitisation or professional basketball.
