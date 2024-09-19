KTU student from India: Lithuanians are very friendly and speak excellent English

The innovation, which Ansari developed together with his coursemate Sri Muthusivam, is meant for code developers, aiming to make their everyday tasks easier by employing artificial intelligence. EchoCode AI – this is the name of Ansari’s and his friends’ team – was noticed not only by Reiz Studio but also by Accenture Lithuania, who awarded the team with a cash prize.

„Winning these prizes means a lot to me. It has validated my hard work and passion. The win also opened doors to new connections, including Reiz Tech, who reached out to help expand our prototype to a broader audience,“ says Tameem.

The university for Tameem served as a springboard for his many achievements, including winning two prizes at the innovation fair Technorama, organised by Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).

„The idea originated from my challenges as a programmer, particularly when fixing code snippets. I realised that many programmers, like me, often seek external AI solutions for coding help. My goal is to bring these AI capabilities directly into the coding environment, making the process more efficient and seamless,“ explains Tameem.

The prototype of the innovation, proposed by the two students, focuses on an integration of AI into the code editor through an extension.

Participating in Technorama has always been Tameem’s dream. „I intended to join last year, but I didn’t have a strong project or team at the time. This year, I planned, conducted in-depth research on past projects, and reviewed the products exhibited over the last two years,“ explains a young IT specialist.

Solution for IT sector – cheaper and more accessible than those existing in the market

Ansari says that he chose IT as he was interested in computer science, and the field seemed to offer a lot of exciting opportunities. While researching universities he found out KTU and was impressed by a strong syllabus and good reviews.

The team is currently working on further research, refining their product before seeking support from investors.

Ansari believes that new ideas stem from the challenges that we encounter ourselves: „As someone who has been coding for a long time and has some interest in AI, I wanted to create a solution that combined these two areas.“

Although there are a few similar solutions available in the market, the one proposed by KTU students is more affordable and accessible, due to using an open-source model Llama 3 from meta to build an extension.

He is very grateful to the university for providing opportunities to connect with Lithuanian companies. „For instance, I participated in the UpinLT competition handled by KTU Wanted, which led to an interview with KESKO SENUKAI. Winning the competition not only earned me a prize but also secured an internship, marking a significant turning point in my career and life,“ says Tameem, who is working as a junior AI specialist in the same company today.

„Upon arriving, I discovered that the university offers much more than just studies. The university is full of opportunities, and I actively apply for competitions whenever they arise, believing that each opportunity opens new doors and brings exciting surprises and learning opportunities,“ says Tameem.

His idea to study in Kaunas was supported by Kaunas’ reputation as an IT hub in the Baltics. Before arriving here, Tameem also contacted a student ambassador for inside knowledge on university life.

Although he is not sure what he will do after his studies, Tameem remains very grateful to the university for the supportive teaching staff, new friends, and excellent study curriculum.

„I’m grateful for how these opportunities have accelerated my professional growth. So, the university is not just about studies for me, but it is about the opportunities it creates,“ says informatics student from India.

Lithuanians – more open than expected

„I remember my first arrival in Kaunas – coming from a place where temperatures never drop below 30 degrees, the cold, snow, and dark skies were quite intimidating,“ recalls Tameem, who comes from the southernmost Indian state of Tamil Nadu.