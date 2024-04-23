KTU student from Ecuador started a racing team in Lithuania

The active student from Ecuador also organises a simulation competition for students in Kaunas aimed at developing autonomous driving systems.

“My primary motivation to start our team stems from its versatility and multidisciplinary nature, enabling me to get insights from diverse fields,” Martin says with a smile, “moreover, I’ve acquired valuable leadership, organisational and management skills.”

“The idea to start a racing team emerged a year ago after I participated in the Formula Student EAST in Hungary – a global competition where universities assemble teams to construct fully functional Formula Student cars,” says Martin.

The team’s primary objective is to facilitate the development and mastery of engineering skills among students.

During his time in Kaunas, Gomez’s life has undergone significant changes, particularly in his choice of study programme. Initially opting for Mechatronics, he soon realised his preference for automation of processes using artificial intelligence solutions.

At KTU, Martin pursues studies in Intelligent Robotics Systems, engages in 3D projects, indulges his artistic side through drawing, and finds solace in music by playing the piano and guitar. Additionally, he enjoys board games and participates in simulation races.

“By organising the event, I gain more knowledge of various aspects important for professional drivers and engineers . This competition integrates various disciplines such as economics, the social dynamics of the industry, product development, and the comprehensive engineering aspects,” says Martin.

The robotics student from Ecuador was involved in various professionally stimulating activities from his young years. In 2019, while still living in Ecuador, Gomez started exploring 3D printing by acquiring his first printer. Since then, he has developed various projects, ranging from crafting simple objects such as plant pots to manufacturing replacement parts for household appliances.

Gomez believes that studying is not only about getting knowledge but also personal growth: “My journey has shaped me into a person with a broader perspective, increased resilience, and a willingness to embrace change.”

Martin emphasises the importance of embracing mistakes in the learning process and being open to redirecting one’s path if necessary. While talking about changing his studies to Intelligent Robotic Systems, Gomez highlights the dynamic nature of the field. He notes the rapid evolution of technologies necessitating constant adaptation and relearning of concepts to stay ahead of advancements and effectively apply them in changing scenarios.

According to Gomez, mastering the use of a 3D printer has complemented his university education, endowing him with the ability to meticulously assess projects from mechanical and structural perspectives to intelligent production management systems.

His engagement with 3D printing seamlessly intertwines with his passion for design. When conceptualising an object, Gomez carefully considers its intended qualities—whether they lean towards aesthetics or functionality.

“Upon determining the primary purpose of the object, I begin by sketching it on paper before transitioning to digital modelling. During over five years of design experience, I’ve come to appreciate every detail – it’s truly the highlight of the process,” says Martin.

