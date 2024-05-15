KTU international students’ ambitions – to work in aviation and leadership positions

Given the changes in the market and the accelerating business digitalisation, there is a growing demand for professionals with digitalisation experience, including engineering professionals. “The need for professionals with knowledge of digitisation and automation processes, not only in business but also in engineering, will continue to grow. After all, engineers are the first people to start implementing digitisation strategies,” notes Yasser Chibel, a student from Morocco .

In 2024 alone, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation has decided to fund more than 500 projects related to e-commerce . The digitalisation of business is not limited to e-commerce but extends to other areas as well. These include robotics, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to perform business tasks or digital customer service.

“Digitalisation is fundamentally changing the face of companies – the processes are becoming faster and this increases their market potential,” says Safiya Baba-zada, KTU Business Digitalization Management student from Azerbaijan .

“With an international education, there are more opportunities in the global job market. After studying electronics and electrical engineering, students can easily find jobs in automation, robotics, and renewable energy,” says Yasser, who dreams of working in aviation.

According to the students, their degrees will offer a wide range of professional opportunities internationally.

“Both automation and robotics can make tasks formulated by employees simpler, and those can be done by simply maintaining the machines,” says Yasser, who is studying Electronics and Electrical Engineering at the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEF).

His favourite study fields are automation and robotics, which are very influential in changing the operations and processes in industries.

Safiyya sees herself working in a leadership position and dreams of combining her knowledge of digitalisation with that of strategic planning. She would like to manage projects related to business transformation, making processes more innovative and creating value for businesses and stakeholders.

Yasser and Safiyya, experts in digitisation and automation believe they have great careers ahead. “Given the global job market trends, education in Lithuania , especially in English, offers great opportunities, as there is a shortage of these specialists, especially in Europe and the US,” says Chibel.

Business digitalisation professionals need strategic planning skills to get a foothold in the job market. As Safiyya argues, without strategic planning, digitalisation will not succeed. “Before embarking on the digitisation of businesses, it is first necessary to develop a strategy that aligns with the organisation’s objectives, with a roadmap of where the company needs to go,” says Baba-zada.

In his free time, Chibel enjoys playing football, chess, and table tennis; he likes swimming, weightlifting or billiards. According to a student, these sports help to develop strategic thinking, concentration, patience, and precision.

Yasser, a student from Morocco says that challenges should be embraced as opportunities for growth. “What motivates me the most is the desire to achieve more and to change the established systems by sincerely doing my job. I want to keep learning and growing, both as a person and as a professional in my field,” he says.

“The key qualities needed for this role are creativity to develop interesting solutions, analytical thinking to optimise strategies and communication to build relationships. Of course, you need to be able to adapt, as this helps to survive in a dynamically changing digital world,” says Safiyya, who is studying at KTU with a scholarship.

“These qualities are useful for a career because they improve problem-solving and decision-making abilities and encourage you to keep your attention on a task for as long as possible,” believes Yasser.

When it comes to sports, Yasser enjoys team play, where he can work together with other teammates to achieve a goal. Also, physical activity and a sense of competition encourage him to improve. “I have been doing a lot of sports for several years. Each sport provides a good balance between mental and physical activity,” he believes.

Cooking traditional dishes is a perfect way to get to know the country