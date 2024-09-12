Aysu’s life-changing decision: STEM studies at KTU led to travelling across continents

Coming from an ancient town Sheki in the Greater Caucasus region of Azerbaijan, Aysu is now a second-year bachelor’s student in the Materials Physics and Nanotechnology study programme. Being a girl in STEM, Aysu is particularly proud and passionate about her field. „I want to make a significant impact and be part of the change I wish to see in the world,“ she says. Her experiences at the university and beyond have only strengthened her determination.
Aysu’s drive and motivation have been evident from a young age. „I’ve always set high goals for myself and healthily competed with my classmates,“ she reflects. Her focus has shifted to self-improvement: „Now, my biggest competitor is the person I was last year, and I’m always striving to be a better version of myself.“
A bold decision to leave the most competitive university in Azerbaijan
Aysu’s higher education journey began at Baku Higher Oil School, where she enrolled in the Process Automation Engineering programme. However, soon she understood that her true interests lay elsewhere. „I realised that programming wasn’t for me,“ she reflects.
Regardless of the prestige of her university and the societal expectations back home, Aysu made a bold decision for herself: „Even though many in my country dreamed of getting accepted to this university, I felt a strong disconnect. Everyone around me was shocked when I decided to leave it; they thought I was making a huge mistake.“
The choice to withdraw from the university came simultaneously with a growing fascination for European education and the opportunities it presented. „I was drawn to Baltic universities due to the cost of living and abundant opportunities. That’s how I discovered KTU,“ she reveals.
Because Aysu has always excelled in physics, the idea of interdisciplinary studies that offer vast career opportunities was incredibly appealing to her. „From the moment I discovered the Materials Physics and Nanotechnology study programme, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I applied to it and received my acceptance within a week,“ she says.
Stunning golden-red trees in her first autumn in Kaunas
Aysu’s first impressions of Kaunas and the university were overwhelmingly positive. She arrived in September and was captivated by the beauty of autumn. „The stunning golden-red trees and the clean air presented a contrast to my home country,“ she recalls. The smaller city’s charm and the convenience of having everything within walking distance made Kaunas an ideal place for her studies.
Aysu’s proactive nature led her to the GIFTed talent development programme at the university. She was well-prepared even before arriving in Lithuania, having researched the programme thoroughly. „I was aware of the application deadline and requirements. Also, I reached out to current members and alumni for advice,“ she shares. Her initiative paid off, as she successfully joined the GIFTed.
Aysu believes that one reason why there are not many international students studying at GIFTed Academy is that they miss the application deadline, which is early September, or they mistakenly think that it is conducted only in Lithuanian. She is keen to dispel this myth and encourages other international students to join, emphasising that it offers a unique opportunity to connect with the local culture and community.
Through GIFTed, Aysu has participated in numerous projects, hackathons, and workshops, significantly expanding her network and skills. „GIFTed has provided me with invaluable experiences and a strong sense of belonging,“ she says.
South Korea felt like living ahead of time
Although only in her second year, Aysu has already spent an exchange semester at the Seoul National University of Science and Technology, an experience she describes as „beyond amazing“.
The cultural differences and advanced infrastructure in South Korea left a lasting impression on her. „Living there felt like living ahead of time, with everything being so advanced – convenience stores, subway systems, security, and much more,“ says Aysu.
The high quality of education and the challenging academic environment further enriched her experience. „Asian education is no joke, it was challenging but genuinely rewarding,“ she adds. The girl even received the competitive Global Korea Scholarship due to her high grades and extracurricular activities.
Reflecting on her time in South Korea, Aysu feels accomplished and grateful. „I will be forever grateful to KTU for giving me this incredible opportunity to explore the other side of the world,“ she says. Her journey was made possible through a bilateral exchange scholarship provided by the university.
Now, Aysu is interning at the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory in Portugal, a position she secured through the Erasmus+ traineeship scholarships provided by the university. „I reached out to several companies in Portugal and ultimately chose INL, which is renowned for having the best laboratories across the country,“ she explains.
As for the future, Aysu can’t wait to see what lies ahead: „I am excited about all the possibilities in the future. I am eager to explore further academic exchanges and internships and deepen my expertise. After all, my journey is just getting started!“