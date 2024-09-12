Aysu’s life-changing decision: STEM studies at KTU led to travelling across continents

Coming from an ancient town Sheki in the Greater Caucasus region of Azerbaijan, Aysu is now a second-year bachelor’s student in the Materials Physics and Nanotechnology study programme. Being a girl in STEM, Aysu is particularly proud and passionate about her field. „I want to make a significant impact and be part of the change I wish to see in the world,“ she says. Her experiences at the university and beyond have only strengthened her determination.