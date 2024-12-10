2024.12.10 17:02

Winners of National Culture and Arts Prize announced

 
Arūnas Gelūnas, Simonas Kairys
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

Winners of the 2024 Lithuanian National Culture and Arts Prize were announced on Tuesday, 10 December.

The laureates are: choreographer Birūta Komskienė, painter Arvydas Šaltenis, film director and script writer Marija Kavtaradzė, artist Darius Žiūra, artist, art historian and critic Laimutė Kreivytė and poet, prose writer Alvydas Šlepikas.

Initially, the prize panel selected 12 finalists out of 37 candidates.

The Lithuanian National Culture and Arts Prize is awarded to artists from Lithuania and the World Lithuanian community for their most significant culture and art creations in the last 7 years, and for creations reflecting an artists’ long-term contribution to culture and art.

A monetary prize amounts to EUR 44,000.

