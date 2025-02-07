Vilnius to host 20th Bread Festival on Friday

Bread Festival marks its 20th anniversary this year.
This year’s festival will bring presentations of different national dishes and community performances, organisers have said.
As every year, the event will be attended by members of most of the national communities living in Lithuania, including Poles, Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Jews, Armenians, Moldovans, Latvians, Estonians, Germans, Tatars, Karaites, Roma and others.
Bread Festival has been organised by public institution Tautinių bendrijų namai (House of National Minorities) every year since 2005.