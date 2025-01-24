Vilnius Light Festival kicks off on Friday

2025.01.24 14:03

The 7th Vilnius Light Festival opens on Friday as the capital city of Lithuania celebrates its 702nd birthday.

The weekend-long event has become a tradition of bringing splendid colourful lights and installations to a number of spaces in the city.

From Friday to Sunday, 18 light art installations and three additional objects will illuminate different locations in the city. Organisers have set up a special itinerary for visitors available on the festival’s website festival and a mobile app.

Traffic will be closed in the major streets the Old Town from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from on Friday to Monday.

The festival can be accessed by public transport. A larger number of busses and trolleybuses will run during the weekend, the city council said.

