Vilnius Book Fair 2024 opens at Litexpo

This year’s highlights at the four-day event will be the war in Ukraine and discussions on the future of books and the impact of artificial intelligence on literature, as well as the Lithuanian song festival “Kad giria žaliuotų” this summer, which will mark the centenary of the national song celebration, organisers said.

More than 50,000 visitors are expected at the 24th Vilnius Book Fair this year. The participants will include around 00 publishing houses and other cultural organisations from Lithuania and beyond.